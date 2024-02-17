Who's Playing

Montana State Bobcats @ Montana Grizzlies

Current Records: Montana State 11-14, Montana 16-9

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Montana is heading back home. They and the Montana State Bobcats will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dahlberg Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 44.2% worse than the opposition, a fact Montana found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a hard 87-71 fall against the Bears.

Meanwhile, Montana State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They fell 76-71 to the Lumberjacks. Montana State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Grizzlies' defeat dropped their record down to 16-9. As for the Bobcats, they dropped their record down to 11-14 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road.

Going forward, Montana is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Montana in mind: they have a solid 13-9 record against the spread this season.

Montana beat the Bobcats 87-77 in their previous matchup back in January. Will Montana repeat their success, or do the Bobcats have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Montana is a solid 7-point favorite against Montana State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Montana has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Montana State.