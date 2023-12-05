Who's Playing

Montana State-N. Lights @ Montana Grizzlies

Current Records: Montana State-N. 0-0, Montana 3-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Dahlberg Arena -- Missoula, Montana

Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $3.00

What to Know

The Montana Grizzlies will host the Montana State-N. Lights to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 9:00 p.m. ET on December 5th at Dahlberg Arena.

Tuesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Montana State-N. were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 32 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Montana struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.3 per game.

Looking back to last season, Montana State-N. finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, Montana also assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 16-13.

Montana State-N. came up short against Montana in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, falling 63-51. Can Montana State-N. avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Montana has won both of the games they've played against Montana State-N. in the last 4 years.