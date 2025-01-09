Who's Playing

N. Arizona Lumberjacks @ Montana Grizzlies

Current Records: N. Arizona 10-5, Montana 9-6

How To Watch

What to Know

N. Arizona has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Montana Grizzlies will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Dahlberg Arena. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

N. Arizona will bounce into Thursday's contest after (finally) beating Weber State, who they had gone 1-9 against in their ten prior meetings. N. Arizona sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with an 80-77 win over Weber State on Saturday. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Meanwhile, it was close, but on Saturday Montana sidestepped Idaho for a 73-71 victory. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Grizzlies.

N. Arizona has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 10-5 record this season. As for Montana, their win bumped their record up to 9-6.

Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: N. Arizona has been crazy accurate this season, having nailed 47.2% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Montana struggles in that department as they've made 48.8% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

N. Arizona took a serious blow against Montana in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 94-66. Can N. Arizona avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Montana is a big 7.5-point favorite against N. Arizona, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 152 points.

Series History

Montana and N. Arizona both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.