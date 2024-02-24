Who's Playing

Portland State Vikings @ Montana Grizzlies

Current Records: Portland State 16-12, Montana 18-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Montana and the Vikings are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dahlberg Arena. Portland State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Montana, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 21.2% better than the opposition, a fact Montana proved on Thursday. They came out on top against the Hornets by a score of 68-61. The win made it back-to-back wins for Montana.

Meanwhile, the Vikings couldn't handle the Bobcats on Thursday and fell 72-67.

The Grizzlies' victory bumped their record up to 18-9. As for the Vikings, their loss was their sixth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 16-12.

Looking forward, Montana is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Montana in mind: they have a solid 14-10 record against the spread this season.

Montana was pulverized by the Vikings 72-46 in their previous meeting back in January. Will Montana have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Montana is a big 7.5-point favorite against Portland State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Montana and Portland State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.