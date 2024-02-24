Who's Playing
Portland State Vikings @ Montana Grizzlies
Current Records: Portland State 16-12, Montana 18-9
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Dahlberg Arena -- Missoula, Montana
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
What to Know
Montana and the Vikings are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dahlberg Arena. Portland State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Montana, who comes in off a win.
Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 21.2% better than the opposition, a fact Montana proved on Thursday. They came out on top against the Hornets by a score of 68-61. The win made it back-to-back wins for Montana.
Meanwhile, the Vikings couldn't handle the Bobcats on Thursday and fell 72-67.
The Grizzlies' victory bumped their record up to 18-9. As for the Vikings, their loss was their sixth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 16-12.
Looking forward, Montana is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Montana in mind: they have a solid 14-10 record against the spread this season.
Montana was pulverized by the Vikings 72-46 in their previous meeting back in January. Will Montana have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Montana is a big 7.5-point favorite against Portland State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 145.5 points.
Series History
Montana and Portland State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Jan 25, 2024 - Portland State 72 vs. Montana 46
- Jan 28, 2023 - Montana 73 vs. Portland State 67
- Feb 12, 2022 - Montana 85 vs. Portland State 76
- Jan 20, 2022 - Montana 66 vs. Portland State 64
- Feb 06, 2021 - Portland State 61 vs. Montana 56
- Feb 04, 2021 - Montana 70 vs. Portland State 64
- Jan 30, 2020 - Portland State 88 vs. Montana 81
- Jan 13, 2020 - Montana 85 vs. Portland State 70
- Mar 07, 2019 - Portland State 81 vs. Montana 69
- Jan 05, 2019 - Portland State 77 vs. Montana 74