Who's Playing

Sacramento State Hornets @ Montana Grizzlies

Current Records: Sacramento State 6-21, Montana 17-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Sacramento State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Montana Grizzlies will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Dahlberg Arena. Sacramento State has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Saturday, the Hornets came up short against the Bears and fell 80-75. Sacramento State has not had much luck with the Bears recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Even though they lost, Sacramento State were working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as N. Colorado only posted 13 assists.

Meanwhile, everything went the Grizzlies' way against the Bobcats on Saturday as the Grizzlies made off with a 88-69 victory.

The Hornets have been struggling recently as they've lost 11 of their last 13 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-21 record this season. As for the Grizzlies, their victory bumped their record up to 17-9.

Sacramento State is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Currently 14-9 against the spread, Montana has been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, Sacramento State is only 8-17 ATS.

While only Montana took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, Montana is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13 points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played Sacramento State.

Odds

Montana is a big 13-point favorite against Sacramento State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 130 points.

Series History

Montana has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento State.