Who's Playing

South Dakota Coyotes @ Montana Grizzlies

Current Records: South Dakota 8-8, Montana 9-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Dahlberg Arena -- Missoula, Montana

Dahlberg Arena -- Missoula, Montana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After five games on the road, Montana is heading back home. They will take on the South Dakota Coyotes at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. South Dakota took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Montana, who comes in off a win.

Even though N. Dak. State scored an imposing 86 points on Wednesday, Montana still came out on top. The Grizzlies walked away with a 96-86 win over the Bison.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make 11 fewer threes than your opponent, a fact South Dakota found out the hard way on Wednesday. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 93-79 loss to the Eagles. South Dakota has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Grizzlies are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 9-5 record this season. As for the Coyotes, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-8 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Montana have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like South Dakota struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Montana came up short against South Dakota in their previous matchup back in November of 2016, falling 72-67. Will Montana have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

South Dakota won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.