Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Montana and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 36-30 lead against Weber State.

Montana came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Weber State Wildcats @ Montana Grizzlies

Current Records: Weber State 12-7, Montana 12-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Montana and Weber State are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2020, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Dahlberg Arena. One thing working in Montana's favor is that they have posted big point totals in their last five matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 28.6% better than the opposition, a fact Montana proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Bobcats by a score of 87-77.

Weber State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven contests by 22 points or more this season. They were the clear victor by a 88-65 margin over the Vandals. The victory was a breath of fresh air for Weber State as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

The Grizzlies are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 12 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-6 record this season. As for the Wildcats, their win bumped their record up to 12-7.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Montana hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.1 points per game. However, it's not like Weber State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Montana was dealt a punishing 93-63 defeat at the hands of Weber State in their previous matchup back in December of 2023. Will Montana have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Montana is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Weber State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

Series History

Montana and Weber State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.