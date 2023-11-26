Halftime Report

Montana State is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have jumped out to a quick 34-30 lead against LBSU.

Montana State have yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

LBSU Beach @ Montana State Bobcats

Current Records: LBSU 3-4, Montana State 3-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Max Worthington Arena -- Bozeman, Montana

Max Worthington Arena -- Bozeman, Montana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $23.00

What to Know

Montana State will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the LBSU Beach at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Montana State has insisted on making their lastfour contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 2-2 during that stretch of close contests.

Last Wednesday, the Bobcats escaped with a win against the Highlanders by the margin of a single free throw, 69-68.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored LBSU last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They took a 92-82 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Ragin Cajuns. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

The Bobcats now have a winning record of 3-2. As for the Beach, they now have a losing record at 3-4.

While only Montana State took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, LBSU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This will be Montana State's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Montana State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 28.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like LBSU struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

LBSU is a 3.5-point favorite against Montana State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Montana State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.