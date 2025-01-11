Who's Playing
N. Arizona Lumberjacks @ Montana State Bobcats
Current Records: N. Arizona 10-6, Montana State 5-11
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Max Worthington Arena -- Bozeman, Montana
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Ticket Cost: $22.05
What to Know
Montana State is 9-1 against N. Arizona since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Max Worthington Arena. The Bobcats are limping into the match on a six-game losing streak.
The experts predicted Montana State would be headed in after a win, but N. Colorado made sure that didn't happen. Montana State was just a bucket shy of victory on Thursday and fell 83-82 to N. Colorado. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.
Meanwhile, N. Arizona couldn't handle Montana on Thursday and fell 81-76. The Lumberjacks haven't had much luck with the Grizzlies recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.
Montana State's defeat dropped their record down to 5-11. As for N. Arizona, their loss dropped their record down to 10-6.
Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Montana State hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like N. Arizona struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.7. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
As for their next game, Montana State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last six times they've played.
Odds
Montana State is a big 7.5-point favorite against N. Arizona, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Bobcats, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 6-point favorite.
The over/under is 148 points.
Series History
Montana State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against N. Arizona.
- Feb 10, 2024 - N. Arizona 76 vs. Montana State 71
- Jan 11, 2024 - Montana State 79 vs. N. Arizona 50
- Mar 08, 2023 - Montana State 85 vs. N. Arizona 78
- Feb 02, 2023 - Montana State 69 vs. N. Arizona 68
- Jan 07, 2023 - Montana State 69 vs. N. Arizona 54
- Feb 12, 2022 - Montana State 72 vs. N. Arizona 70
- Jan 20, 2022 - Montana State 89 vs. N. Arizona 84
- Jan 23, 2021 - Montana State 58 vs. N. Arizona 53
- Jan 21, 2021 - Montana State 62 vs. N. Arizona 51
- Feb 29, 2020 - Montana State 63 vs. N. Arizona 57