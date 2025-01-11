Who's Playing

N. Arizona Lumberjacks @ Montana State Bobcats

Current Records: N. Arizona 10-6, Montana State 5-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Montana State is 9-1 against N. Arizona since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Max Worthington Arena. The Bobcats are limping into the match on a six-game losing streak.

The experts predicted Montana State would be headed in after a win, but N. Colorado made sure that didn't happen. Montana State was just a bucket shy of victory on Thursday and fell 83-82 to N. Colorado. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Meanwhile, N. Arizona couldn't handle Montana on Thursday and fell 81-76. The Lumberjacks haven't had much luck with the Grizzlies recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Montana State's defeat dropped their record down to 5-11. As for N. Arizona, their loss dropped their record down to 10-6.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Montana State hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like N. Arizona struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.7. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, Montana State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last six times they've played.

Odds

Montana State is a big 7.5-point favorite against N. Arizona, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bobcats, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 148 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Montana State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against N. Arizona.