Who's Playing

Eastern Washington @ Montana State

Current Records: Eastern Washington 7-7; Montana State 8-6

What to Know

The Montana State Bobcats and the Eastern Washington Eagles are set to square off in a Big Sky matchup at 4 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Max Worthington Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Bobcats winning the first 69-65 at home and Eastern Washington taking the second 88-86.

On Thursday, Montana State wrapped up 2022 with a 72-58 win over the Idaho Vandals.

Meanwhile, Eastern Washington bagged an 87-80 victory over the Montana Grizzlies on Thursday.

Montana State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

It was close but no cigar for Montana State as they fell 88-86 to the Eagles when the two teams previously met in February. Maybe the Bobcats will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Max Worthington Arena -- Bozeman, Montana

Max Worthington Arena -- Bozeman, Montana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Bobcats are a solid 6-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Eastern Washington have won ten out of their last 14 games against Montana State.