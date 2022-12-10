Who's Playing

Nebraska Omaha @ Montana State

Current Records: Nebraska Omaha 3-7; Montana State 5-5

What to Know

The Nebraska Omaha Mavericks are 4-1 against the Montana State Bobcats since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Nebraska Omaha is on the road again Saturday and plays against Montana State at 6 p.m. ET Dec. 10 at Max Worthington Arena. The Bobcats should still be feeling good after a victory, while Nebraska Omaha will be looking to get back in the win column.

On Wednesday, Nebraska Omaha lost to the Drake Bulldogs on the road by a decisive 78-65 margin. Guard JJ White put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 18 points.

Meanwhile, the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Montana State proved too difficult a challenge. Montana State had enough points to win and then some against the Tommies, taking their contest 82-65.

The Mavericks have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11.5-point spread they are up against. They hadn't treated fans well this season, but they at least enjoy a 7-3 record against the spread.

Nebraska Omaha's defeat took them down to 3-7 while Montana State's win pulled them up to 5-5. A win for Nebraska Omaha would reverse both their bad luck and Montana State's good luck. We'll see if Nebraska Omaha manages to pull off that tough task or if the Bobcats keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Max Worthington Arena -- Bozeman, Montana

Max Worthington Arena -- Bozeman, Montana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.10

Odds

The Bobcats are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Nebraska Omaha have won four out of their last five games against Montana State.