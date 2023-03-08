Who's Playing

Northern Arizona @ Montana State

Regular Season Records: Northern Arizona 12-22; Montana State 24-9

What to Know

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks and the Montana State Bobcats are set to clash at 11:30 p.m. ET March 8 at Idaho Central Arena in the fourth round of the Big Sky Conference Tourney. Northern Arizona has been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Bobcats and is hoping to record their first win since Dec. 31 of 2018.

The Lumberjacks had enough points to win and then some against the Montana Grizzlies on Tuesday, taking their contest 83-71. Northern Arizona's guard Jalen Cone looked sharp as he shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 28 points.

Meanwhile, Montana State earned some more postseason success in their matchup on Tuesday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Weber State Wildcats, sneaking past 60-58. The top scorers for Montana State were guard RaeQuan Battle (17 points) and forward Great Osobor (16 points).

Northern Arizona is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 14-6 against the spread when expected to lose.

With both teams having displayed their playoff mettle, spectators can expect a high-quality game. Check back with CBS Sports for more details during and after the game.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. ET Where: Idaho Central Arena -- Boise, Idaho

Idaho Central Arena -- Boise, Idaho TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.69

Odds

The Bobcats are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Lumberjacks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Montana State have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Northern Arizona.