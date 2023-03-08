Who's Playing
Northern Arizona @ Montana State
Regular Season Records: Northern Arizona 12-22; Montana State 24-9
What to Know
The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks and the Montana State Bobcats are set to clash at 11:30 p.m. ET March 8 at Idaho Central Arena in the fourth round of the Big Sky Conference Tourney. Northern Arizona has been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Bobcats and is hoping to record their first win since Dec. 31 of 2018.
The Lumberjacks had enough points to win and then some against the Montana Grizzlies on Tuesday, taking their contest 83-71. Northern Arizona's guard Jalen Cone looked sharp as he shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 28 points.
Meanwhile, Montana State earned some more postseason success in their matchup on Tuesday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Weber State Wildcats, sneaking past 60-58. The top scorers for Montana State were guard RaeQuan Battle (17 points) and forward Great Osobor (16 points).
Northern Arizona is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 14-6 against the spread when expected to lose.
With both teams having displayed their playoff mettle, spectators can expect a high-quality game. Check back with CBS Sports for more details during and after the game.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Idaho Central Arena -- Boise, Idaho
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.69
Odds
The Bobcats are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Lumberjacks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Montana State have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Northern Arizona.
- Feb 02, 2023 - Montana State 69 vs. Northern Arizona 68
- Jan 07, 2023 - Montana State 69 vs. Northern Arizona 54
- Feb 12, 2022 - Montana State 72 vs. Northern Arizona 70
- Jan 20, 2022 - Montana State 89 vs. Northern Arizona 84
- Jan 23, 2021 - Montana State 58 vs. Northern Arizona 53
- Jan 21, 2021 - Montana State 62 vs. Northern Arizona 51
- Feb 29, 2020 - Montana State 63 vs. Northern Arizona 57
- Dec 30, 2019 - Montana State 63 vs. Northern Arizona 61
- Mar 02, 2019 - Montana State 84 vs. Northern Arizona 73
- Dec 31, 2018 - Northern Arizona 74 vs. Montana State 68
- Jan 25, 2018 - Northern Arizona 77 vs. Montana State 75
- Dec 30, 2017 - Montana State 76 vs. Northern Arizona 73
- Feb 09, 2017 - Northern Arizona 69 vs. Montana State 63
- Feb 11, 2016 - Montana State 101 vs. Northern Arizona 58
- Jan 02, 2016 - Montana State 74 vs. Northern Arizona 72