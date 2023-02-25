Who's Playing

Portland State @ Montana State

Current Records: Portland State 12-16; Montana State 20-9

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Portland State Vikings will be on the road. The Vikings and the Montana State Bobcats will face off in a Big Sky battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Max Worthington Arena. Portland State hasn't won a game against Montana State since Feb. 20 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

Portland State came up short against the Weber State Wildcats on Saturday, falling 65-57.

Meanwhile, things were close when Montana State and the Sacramento State Hornets clashed on Thursday, but Montana State ultimately edged out the opposition 60-56.

Montana State's victory lifted them to 20-9 while Portland State's loss dropped them down to 12-16. We'll see if the Bobcats can repeat their recent success or if the Vikings bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Max Worthington Arena -- Bozeman, Montana

Max Worthington Arena -- Bozeman, Montana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Montana State have won eight out of their last 15 games against Portland State.