Who's Playing
Sacramento State @ Montana State
Current Records: Sacramento State 13-15; Montana State 19-9
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Sacramento State Hornets will be on the road. The Hornets and the Montana State Bobcats will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Max Worthington Arena. Sacramento State hasn't won a game against Montana State since March 6 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Sacramento State beat the Idaho State Bengals 70-65 this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, Montana State narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Montana Grizzlies 72-68.
Their wins bumped Sacramento State to 13-15 and the Bobcats to 19-9. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Hornets and Montana State clash.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Max Worthington Arena -- Bozeman, Montana
Series History
Montana State have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Sacramento State.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Montana State 72 vs. Sacramento State 65
- Mar 10, 2022 - Montana State 83 vs. Sacramento State 61
- Mar 03, 2022 - Montana State 75 vs. Sacramento State 69
- Dec 04, 2021 - Montana State 68 vs. Sacramento State 66
- Mar 06, 2021 - Sacramento State 74 vs. Montana State 73
- Mar 05, 2021 - Montana State 77 vs. Sacramento State 75
- Feb 27, 2020 - Sacramento State 81 vs. Montana State 52
- Dec 28, 2019 - Montana State 66 vs. Sacramento State 51
- Mar 07, 2019 - Sacramento State 70 vs. Montana State 67
- Jan 05, 2019 - Montana State 84 vs. Sacramento State 70
- Feb 08, 2018 - Montana State 92 vs. Sacramento State 76
- Jan 13, 2018 - Sacramento State 87 vs. Montana State 68
- Feb 18, 2017 - Montana State 62 vs. Sacramento State 59
- Jan 19, 2017 - Montana State 74 vs. Sacramento State 65
- Mar 08, 2016 - Sacramento State 79 vs. Montana State 75
- Feb 06, 2016 - Montana State 79 vs. Sacramento State 76
- Jan 07, 2016 - Montana State 71 vs. Sacramento State 64