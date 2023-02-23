Who's Playing

Sacramento State @ Montana State

Current Records: Sacramento State 13-15; Montana State 19-9

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Sacramento State Hornets will be on the road. The Hornets and the Montana State Bobcats will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Max Worthington Arena. Sacramento State hasn't won a game against Montana State since March 6 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Sacramento State beat the Idaho State Bengals 70-65 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Montana State narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Montana Grizzlies 72-68.

Their wins bumped Sacramento State to 13-15 and the Bobcats to 19-9. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Hornets and Montana State clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Max Worthington Arena -- Bozeman, Montana

Max Worthington Arena -- Bozeman, Montana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Montana State have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Sacramento State.