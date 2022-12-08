Who's Playing

St. Thomas (MN) @ Montana State

Current Records: St. Thomas (MN) 7-3; Montana State 4-5

What to Know

The St. Thomas (MN) Tommies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Montana State Bobcats at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Max Worthington Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

St. Thomas (MN) simply couldn't be stopped on Saturday, as they easily beat the Crown College Storm at home 91-56.

Meanwhile, Montana State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds last week, sneaking past 86-83.

The Tommies are expected to lose this next one by 7. If their 6-2 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

The wins brought St. Thomas (MN) up to 7-3 and Montana State to 4-5. St. Thomas (MN) is 4-2 after wins this season, the Bobcats 1-2.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Max Worthington Arena -- Bozeman, Montana

Max Worthington Arena -- Bozeman, Montana

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Bobcats are a solid 7-point favorite against the Tommies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Montana State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.