Who's Playing
Weber State @ Montana State
Regular Season Records: Weber State 18-14; Montana State 23-9
What to Know
The Weber State Wildcats and the Montana State Bobcats are set to clash at 11 p.m. ET March 7 at Idaho Central Arena in the third round of the Big Sky Conference Tourney.
Weber State didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Sacramento State Hornets on Monday, but they still walked away with a 70-64 victory. The Wildcats' guard KJ Cunningham filled up the stat sheet, picking up 16 points.
Meanwhile, the Bobcats earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Sunday. They enjoyed a cozy 84-73 win over the Northern Colorado Bears. Montana State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard RaeQuan Battle led the charge as he had 21 points in addition to three blocks.
Weber State is expected to lose this next one by 5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Weber State beat Montana State 73-63 when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season. Will the Wildcats repeat their success, or do the Bobcats have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Idaho Central Arena -- Boise, Idaho
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.69
Odds
The Bobcats are a 5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Weber State have won ten out of their last 15 games against Montana State.
- Feb 09, 2023 - Weber State 73 vs. Montana State 63
- Jan 14, 2023 - Montana State 67 vs. Weber State 52
- Mar 11, 2022 - Montana State 69 vs. Weber State 66
- Feb 05, 2022 - Montana State 78 vs. Weber State 57
- Dec 30, 2021 - Weber State 85 vs. Montana State 75
- Feb 06, 2021 - Weber State 82 vs. Montana State 74
- Feb 04, 2021 - Weber State 96 vs. Montana State 88
- Feb 15, 2020 - Montana State 77 vs. Weber State 63
- Jan 23, 2020 - Montana State 62 vs. Weber State 61
- Feb 16, 2019 - Weber State 94 vs. Montana State 82
- Jan 24, 2019 - Weber State 93 vs. Montana State 84
- Mar 03, 2018 - Weber State 95 vs. Montana State 92
- Mar 04, 2017 - Weber State 76 vs. Montana State 67
- Dec 29, 2016 - Weber State 87 vs. Montana State 75
- Feb 25, 2016 - Weber State 68 vs. Montana State 60