Who's Playing

Weber State @ Montana State

Regular Season Records: Weber State 18-14; Montana State 23-9

What to Know

The Weber State Wildcats and the Montana State Bobcats are set to clash at 11 p.m. ET March 7 at Idaho Central Arena in the third round of the Big Sky Conference Tourney.

Weber State didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Sacramento State Hornets on Monday, but they still walked away with a 70-64 victory. The Wildcats' guard KJ Cunningham filled up the stat sheet, picking up 16 points.

Meanwhile, the Bobcats earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Sunday. They enjoyed a cozy 84-73 win over the Northern Colorado Bears. Montana State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard RaeQuan Battle led the charge as he had 21 points in addition to three blocks.

Weber State is expected to lose this next one by 5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Weber State beat Montana State 73-63 when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season. Will the Wildcats repeat their success, or do the Bobcats have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Idaho Central Arena -- Boise, Idaho

Idaho Central Arena -- Boise, Idaho TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.69

Odds

The Bobcats are a 5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Weber State have won ten out of their last 15 games against Montana State.