Who's Playing

Eastern Washington @ Montana

Current Records: Eastern Washington 6-7; Montana 6-6

What to Know

The Eastern Washington Eagles lost both of their matches to the Montana Grizzlies last season on scores of 78-90 and 59-61, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Eastern Washington and Montana will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Dahlberg Arena. Eastern Washington will be strutting in after a win while the Grizzlies will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Eastern Washington simply couldn't be stopped last Tuesday, as they easily beat the Northwest University Eagles at home 130-54.

Meanwhile, Montana came up short against the Gonzaga Bulldogs last week, falling 85-75. Guard Aanen Moody wasn't much of a difference maker for Montana; Moody finished with 13 points on 5-for-15 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.

Eastern Washington is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-4 ATS when expected to lose.

Eastern Washington's victory brought them up to 6-7 while Montana's loss pulled them down to 6-6. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Eastern Washington is stumbling into the contest with the 42nd most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.6 on average. The Grizzlies have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 351st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Dahlberg Arena -- Missoula, Montana

Dahlberg Arena -- Missoula, Montana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $27.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Montana have won nine out of their last 15 games against Eastern Washington.