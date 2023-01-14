Who's Playing

Idaho State @ Montana

Current Records: Idaho State 6-11; Montana 8-9

What to Know

The Idaho State Bengals are on the road again Saturday and play against the Montana Grizzlies at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Dahlberg Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Montana winning the first 78-54 at home and the Bengals taking the second 86-63.

The game between Idaho State and the Montana State Bobcats on Thursday was not particularly close, with Idaho State falling 81-68.

Meanwhile, Montana was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 59-57 to the Weber State Wildcats.

Idaho State is expected to lose this next one by 7. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Idaho State, who are 7-7 against the spread.

The Bengals took their contest against the Grizzlies when the two teams previously met in February of last year by a conclusive 86-63 score. The rematch might be a little tougher for Idaho State since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Dahlberg Arena -- Missoula, Montana

Dahlberg Arena -- Missoula, Montana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a solid 7-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Montana have won 11 out of their last 12 games against Idaho State.