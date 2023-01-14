Who's Playing
Idaho State @ Montana
Current Records: Idaho State 6-11; Montana 8-9
What to Know
The Idaho State Bengals are on the road again Saturday and play against the Montana Grizzlies at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Dahlberg Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Montana winning the first 78-54 at home and the Bengals taking the second 86-63.
The game between Idaho State and the Montana State Bobcats on Thursday was not particularly close, with Idaho State falling 81-68.
Meanwhile, Montana was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 59-57 to the Weber State Wildcats.
Idaho State is expected to lose this next one by 7. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Idaho State, who are 7-7 against the spread.
The Bengals took their contest against the Grizzlies when the two teams previously met in February of last year by a conclusive 86-63 score. The rematch might be a little tougher for Idaho State since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Dahlberg Arena -- Missoula, Montana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
Odds
The Grizzlies are a solid 7-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Montana have won 11 out of their last 12 games against Idaho State.
- Feb 05, 2022 - Idaho State 86 vs. Montana 63
- Dec 30, 2021 - Montana 78 vs. Idaho State 54
- Feb 27, 2021 - Montana 59 vs. Idaho State 58
- Feb 25, 2021 - Montana 64 vs. Idaho State 58
- Feb 15, 2020 - Montana 78 vs. Idaho State 63
- Jan 23, 2020 - Montana 77 vs. Idaho State 74
- Feb 16, 2019 - Montana 80 vs. Idaho State 68
- Jan 24, 2019 - Montana 80 vs. Idaho State 69
- Mar 03, 2018 - Montana 75 vs. Idaho State 64
- Mar 04, 2017 - Montana 95 vs. Idaho State 76
- Dec 29, 2016 - Montana 74 vs. Idaho State 62
- Feb 25, 2016 - Montana 90 vs. Idaho State 77