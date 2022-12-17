Who's Playing

Prairie View A&M @ Montana

Current Records: Prairie View A&M 4-6; Montana 5-5

What to Know

The Montana Grizzlies will square off against the Prairie View A&M Panthers at 12:50 p.m. ET on Saturday at Delmar Fieldhouse. Montana will be strutting in after a win while Prairie View A&M will be stumbling in from a loss.

After constant struggles on the road, the Grizzlies have finally found some success away from home. They came out on top against the North Dakota State Bison by a score of 82-75 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Prairie View A&M came up short against the Illinois-Chicago Flames on Tuesday, falling 70-61. Guard Hegel Augustin (20 points) was the top scorer for Prairie View A&M.

Prairie View A&M's defeat took them down to 4-6 while Montana's victory pulled them up to 5-5. We'll see if Prairie View A&M can steal the Grizzlies' luck or if Montana records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:50 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:50 p.m. ET Where: Delmar Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas

Delmar Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.