Who's Playing
Prairie View A&M @ Montana
Current Records: Prairie View A&M 4-6; Montana 5-5
What to Know
The Montana Grizzlies will square off against the Prairie View A&M Panthers at 12:50 p.m. ET on Saturday at Delmar Fieldhouse. Montana will be strutting in after a win while Prairie View A&M will be stumbling in from a loss.
After constant struggles on the road, the Grizzlies have finally found some success away from home. They came out on top against the North Dakota State Bison by a score of 82-75 on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Prairie View A&M came up short against the Illinois-Chicago Flames on Tuesday, falling 70-61. Guard Hegel Augustin (20 points) was the top scorer for Prairie View A&M.
Prairie View A&M's defeat took them down to 4-6 while Montana's victory pulled them up to 5-5. We'll see if Prairie View A&M can steal the Grizzlies' luck or if Montana records another win instead.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:50 p.m. ET
- Where: Delmar Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.