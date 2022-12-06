Who's Playing

South Dakota State @ Montana

Current Records: South Dakota State 3-6; Montana 3-5

What to Know

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Dahlberg Arena at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The game between South Dakota State and the Alabama Crimson Tide this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Jackrabbits falling 78-65 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Forward William Kyle III had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only eight points on 4-for-13 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Montana Grizzlies came up short against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles last Tuesday, falling 64-54.

Barring any buzzer beaters, South Dakota State is expected to win a tight contest. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 3-1-1 ATS in away games but only 4-4-1 all in all.

The losses put South Dakota State at 3-6 and Montana at 3-5. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: South Dakota State is stumbling into the matchup with the 357th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 17.2 on average. The Grizzlies have experienced some struggles of their own as they are fourth worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Dahlberg Arena -- Missoula, Montana

Dahlberg Arena -- Missoula, Montana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jackrabbits are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Montana won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.