Who's Playing

Mercer Bears @ Morehead State Eagles

Current Records: Mercer 1-1, Morehead State 1-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ellis T Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky

Ellis T Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Morehead State Eagles will be playing at home against the Mercer Bears at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Ellis T Johnson Arena. Morehead State might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up ten turnovers on Friday.

After soaring to 96 points the game before, Morehead State faltered in their match. They were dealt a punishing 87-57 loss at the hands of the Boilermakers. Morehead State was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Meanwhile, the Bears earned a 66-61 win over the Cougars on Thursday.

The Eagles now have a losing record at 1-2. As for the Bears, the victory got them back to even at 1-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Morehead State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Mercer struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Morehead State was pulverized by Mercer 79-52 in their previous meeting back in December of 2022. Will Morehead State have more luck at home instead of on the road? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Series History

Mercer won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.