Who's Playing
SE Missouri State Redhawks @ Morehead State Eagles
Current Records: SE Missouri State 8-21, Morehead State 21-8
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky
- Ticket Cost: $19.00
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Morehead State. They and the SE Missouri State Redhawks will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Johnson Arena. SE Missouri State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Morehead State, who comes in off a win.
Morehead State stacked a ninth blowout win onto their ever-increasing hoard on Thursday. Everything went their way against the Leathernecks as the Eagles made off with a 78-57 victory. The victory was a breath of fresh air for Morehead State as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.
Meanwhile, SE Missouri State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They fell 82-72 to the Skyhawks. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for SE Missouri State in their matchups with the Skyhawks: they've now lost four in a row.
The Eagles' victory bumped their record up to 21-8. As for the Redhawks, they have been struggling recently as they've lost nine of their last ten matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-21 record this season.
Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Morehead State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for SE Missouri State, though, as they've been averaging only 31.5 rebounds per game. Given Morehead State's sizable advantage in that area, the Redhawks will need to find a way to close that gap.
Everything went Morehead State's way against the Redhawks when the teams last played back in December of 2023 as the Eagles made off with a 83-64 win. Will Morehead State repeat their success, or do the Redhawks have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Morehead State is a big 18.5-point favorite against SE Missouri State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 19-point favorite.
The over/under is 139.5 points.
Series History
Morehead State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against SE Missouri State.
- Dec 31, 2023 - Morehead State 83 vs. SE Missouri State 64
- Mar 03, 2023 - SE Missouri State 65 vs. Morehead State 58
- Feb 11, 2023 - Morehead State 65 vs. SE Missouri State 59
- Jan 14, 2023 - SE Missouri State 91 vs. Morehead State 86
- Feb 19, 2022 - SE Missouri State 92 vs. Morehead State 84
- Jan 27, 2022 - Morehead State 74 vs. SE Missouri State 73
- Mar 03, 2021 - Morehead State 61 vs. SE Missouri State 54
- Jan 21, 2021 - Morehead State 76 vs. SE Missouri State 65
- Jan 16, 2021 - Morehead State 64 vs. SE Missouri State 50
- Jan 30, 2020 - Morehead State 90 vs. SE Missouri State 74