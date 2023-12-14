Who's Playing

St. Mary's-Woods Pomeroys @ Morehead State Eagles

Current Records: St. Mary's-Woods 0-1, Morehead State 7-3

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ellis T Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky

Ellis T Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The St. Mary's-Woods Pomeroys will head out on the road to face off against the Morehead State Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Ellis T Johnson Arena.

St. Mary's-Woods' recent rough patch got a bit rougher back in November after their fourth straight loss dating back to last season. They took a serious blow against the Sycamores, falling 90-60. St. Mary's-Woods found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 16 fewer assists than your opponent.

Meanwhile, Morehead State had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 18 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Sunday. They walked away with an 86-77 win over the Lions.

The Pomeroys' loss was their fourth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 0-1. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 48.3 points per game. As for the Eagles, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 7-3 record this season.