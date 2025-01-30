Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles @ Morehead State Eagles

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 10-11, Morehead State 14-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky

Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Tennessee Tech is 2-8 against Morehead State since January of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Johnson Arena. The Golden Eagles have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

On Saturday, Tennessee Tech needed a bit of extra time to put away UT Martin. They managed an 89-85 victory over the Skyhawks. The win was a breath of fresh air for the Golden Eagles as it put an end to their four-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Morehead State, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Saturday. They dodged a bullet on Tuesday and finished off Southern Indiana 66-65.

Tennessee Tech's victory bumped their record up to 10-11. As for Morehead State, they pushed their record up to 14-8 with the win, which was their 11th straight at home dating back to last season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's matchup: Tennessee Tech has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.8 threes per game. It's a different story for Morehead State, though, as they've been averaging only 6. Given Tennessee Tech's sizable advantage in that area, Morehead State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Tennessee Tech took their victory against Morehead State in their previous matchup on January 4th by a conclusive 74-55. The rematch might be a little tougher for Tennessee Tech since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Morehead State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Tennessee Tech.