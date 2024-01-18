Who's Playing

UT Martin Skyhawks @ Morehead State Eagles

Current Records: UT Martin 10-8, Morehead State 13-5

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky

Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Morehead State is 8-1 against UT Martin since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Johnson Arena. Morehead State will be looking to keep their 14-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

The point spread may have favored Morehead State on Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 61-48 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cougars. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Morehead State has scored all season.

Meanwhile, UT Martin and Little Rock couldn't quite live up to the 172.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Skyhawks walked away with a 77-72 win over the Trojans on Saturday.

The Eagles' defeat dropped their record down to 13-5. As for the Skyhawks, their victory bumped their record up to 10-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Morehead State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UT Martin struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Morehead State was able to grind out a solid win over UT Martin in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 72-58. Does Morehead State have another victory up their sleeve, or will UT Martin turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Morehead State has won 8 out of their last 9 games against UT Martin.