Who's Playing

Bellarmine @ Morehead State

Current Records: Bellarmine 1-0; Morehead State 1-1

What to Know

The Morehead State Eagles will play host again and welcome the Bellarmine Knights to Ellis T Johnson Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Saturday. Morehead State is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.

The sound you heard on Thursday was the absolute smackdown the Eagles laid on the Campbellsville-Harrodsburg Pioneers.

Meanwhile, Bellarmine escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Louisville Cardinals by the margin of a single free throw, 67-66. Bellarmine's Bash Wieland filled up the stat sheet, picking up 13 points.

Their wins bumped Morehead State to 1-1 and Bellarmine to 1-0. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Ellis T Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky

Ellis T Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky

Odds

The Eagles are a slight 1-point favorite against the Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.