Who's Playing
Little Rock @ Morehead State
Current Records: Little Rock 6-15; Morehead State 12-9
What to Know
The Morehead State Eagles will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Eagles and the Little Rock Trojans will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Ellis T Johnson Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Morehead State netted a 72-63 win over the Lindenwood Lions this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Tennessee State Tigers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Little Rock proved too difficult a challenge. The Trojans took down Tennessee State 89-77.
The wins brought Morehead State up to 12-9 and Little Rock to 6-15. The Eagles are 5-6 after wins this year, Little Rock 0-5.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Ellis T Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.