Who's Playing

Little Rock @ Morehead State

Current Records: Little Rock 6-15; Morehead State 12-9

What to Know

The Morehead State Eagles will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Eagles and the Little Rock Trojans will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Ellis T Johnson Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Morehead State netted a 72-63 win over the Lindenwood Lions this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee State Tigers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Little Rock proved too difficult a challenge. The Trojans took down Tennessee State 89-77.

The wins brought Morehead State up to 12-9 and Little Rock to 6-15. The Eagles are 5-6 after wins this year, Little Rock 0-5.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ellis T Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky

Ellis T Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.