Who's Playing
SIU-Edwardsville @ Morehead State
Current Records: SIU-Edwardsville 14-8; Morehead State 13-9
What to Know
An Ohio Valley battle is on tap between the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars and the Morehead State Eagles at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ellis T Johnson Arena. SIU-Edwardsville will be seeking to avenge the 67-58 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 19th.
The Cougars received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 80-68 to the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.
Meanwhile, things were close when Morehead State and the Little Rock Trojans clashed on Thursday, but the Eagles ultimately edged out the opposition 76-72.
Morehead State's victory lifted them to 13-9 while SIU-Edwardsville's loss dropped them down to 14-8. We'll see if Morehead State can repeat their recent success or if SIU-Edwardsville bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Ellis T Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Morehead State have won eight out of their last 12 games against SIU-Edwardsville.
- Jan 19, 2023 - Morehead State 67 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 58
- Feb 26, 2022 - SIU-Edwardsville 77 vs. Morehead State 70
- Jan 22, 2022 - Morehead State 77 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 74
- Feb 22, 2021 - Morehead State 56 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 48
- Dec 18, 2020 - SIU-Edwardsville 69 vs. Morehead State 65
- Feb 06, 2020 - Morehead State 58 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 49
- Jan 09, 2020 - Morehead State 83 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 77
- Mar 06, 2019 - Morehead State 72 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 68
- Jan 31, 2019 - SIU-Edwardsville 83 vs. Morehead State 76
- Jan 06, 2018 - SIU-Edwardsville 70 vs. Morehead State 65
- Jan 07, 2017 - Morehead State 73 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 65
- Jan 14, 2016 - Morehead State 70 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 67