Who's Playing

SIU-Edwardsville @ Morehead State

Current Records: SIU-Edwardsville 14-8; Morehead State 13-9

What to Know

An Ohio Valley battle is on tap between the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars and the Morehead State Eagles at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ellis T Johnson Arena. SIU-Edwardsville will be seeking to avenge the 67-58 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 19th.

The Cougars received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 80-68 to the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

Meanwhile, things were close when Morehead State and the Little Rock Trojans clashed on Thursday, but the Eagles ultimately edged out the opposition 76-72.

Morehead State's victory lifted them to 13-9 while SIU-Edwardsville's loss dropped them down to 14-8. We'll see if Morehead State can repeat their recent success or if SIU-Edwardsville bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Ellis T Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky

Ellis T Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky

Series History

Morehead State have won eight out of their last 12 games against SIU-Edwardsville.