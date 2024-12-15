Who's Playing

Campbell Fighting Camels @ Morgan State Bears

Current Records: Campbell 5-5, Morgan State 5-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

When: Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
Where: Hill Field House -- Baltimore, Maryland

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Morgan State is heading back home. They will welcome the Campbell Fighting Camels at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hill Field House. The Bears are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.3 points per game this season.

The experts figured Morgan State would be stumbling into the contest after a tough loss to Xavier, and, well: they nailed that call. Morgan State took a serious blow against Xavier on Tuesday, falling 119-58. The match marked the Bears' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 57 points in their last matchup, Campbell made sure to put some points up on the board against The Citadel on Thursday. Campbell took their contest with ease, bagging an 86-58 victory over The Citadel. The Fighting Camels have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four games by 20 points or more this season.

Campbell's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Nolan Dorsey, who went 8 for 15 en route to 19 points plus five assists. Dorsey had some trouble finding his footing against Coastal Carolina last Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Jasin Sinani, who earned 12 points in addition to seven rebounds and three steals.

Campbell was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in February.

Morgan State's defeat was their eighth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 5-8. As for Campbell, the victory got them back to even at 5-5.

Sunday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Morgan State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Campbell, though, as they've been averaging only 32.4. Given Morgan State's sizable advantage in that area, Campbell will need to find a way to close that gap.

Morgan State came up short against Campbell in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 83-76. Will Morgan State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Morgan State has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Campbell.