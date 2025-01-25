Who's Playing

Coppin State Eagles @ Morgan State Bears

Current Records: Coppin State 3-16, Morgan State 8-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Hill Field House -- Baltimore, Maryland

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting MEAC matchup on schedule as the Coppin State Eagles and the Morgan State Bears are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hill Field House. The Eagles are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 30-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Coppin State is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They took their game on Thursday with ease, bagging an 88-62 victory over Cheyney. The win was some much needed relief for the Eagles as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

Coppin State was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 9.1 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five contests they've averaged 15.4.

Meanwhile, Morgan State hadn't done well against Norfolk State recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way last Monday. Morgan State snuck past Norfolk State with a 78-74 victory.

Coppin State's win bumped their record up to 3-16. As for Morgan State, their victory bumped their record up to 8-12.

Coppin State ended up a good deal behind Morgan State in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, losing 78-60. Can Coppin State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Morgan State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Coppin State.