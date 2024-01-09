Halftime Report

Delaware State and Morgan State have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Delaware State has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Morgan State 41-29.

Delaware State came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Delaware State Hornets @ Morgan State Bears

Current Records: Delaware State 8-9, Morgan State 4-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Delaware State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Delaware State Hornets and the Morgan State Bears will face off in a MEAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Hill Field House. Morgan State took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Delaware State, who comes in off a win.

Even though Delaware State has not done well against Coppin State recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Hornets had just enough and edged the Eagles out 55-53.

Meanwhile, Morgan State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 75-74 to the Hawks.

The Hornets' win bumped their record up to 8-9. As for the Bears, their defeat was their ninth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 4-13.

Looking ahead, Delaware State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Delaware State's opponent in mind: they have a solid 6-2 record against the spread vs Morgan State over their last eight matchups.

Delaware State came up short against Morgan State when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 83-78. Can Delaware State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Delaware State is a 3.5-point favorite against Morgan State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hornets, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Morgan State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Delaware State.