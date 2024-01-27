Who's Playing

Howard Bison @ Morgan State Bears

Current Records: Howard 8-12, Morgan State 5-14

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Hill Field House -- Baltimore, Maryland

What to Know

Howard has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Howard Bison and the Morgan State Bears will face off in a MEAC battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hill Field House. Howard might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 19 turnovers on Saturday.

The point spread may have favored Howard last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 65-61 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Spartans.

Meanwhile, Morgan State finally caught a break after six consecutive losses. They had just enough and edged the Eagles out 89-86. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

The Bison's defeat dropped their record down to 8-12. As for the Bears, their win ended a nine-game drought on the road and puts them at 5-14.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Howard have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 36.9% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Morgan State, though, as they've only made 31.1% of their threes per game this season. Given Howard's sizeable advantage in that area, Morgan State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Howard came up short against Morgan State in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 89-76. Can Howard avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Morgan State and Howard both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.