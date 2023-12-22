Who's Playing

James Madison Dukes @ Morgan State Bears

Current Records: James Madison 11-0, Morgan State 4-9

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hill Field House -- Baltimore, Maryland

What to Know

The Morgan State Bears will be home for the holidays to greet the James Madison Dukes at 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Hill Field House.

Last Monday, the Bears came up short against the Fighting Camels and fell 83-76.

Meanwhile, James Madison put another one in the bag on Tuesday to keep their perfect season alive. They claimed a resounding 87-48 victory over the Eagles at home. The result was nothing new for James Madison, who have now won four matchups by 21 points or more so far this season.

James Madison's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Julien Wooden, who scored 13 points along with six rebounds and four steals, and T.J. Bickerstaff, who scored 18 points along with seven rebounds and four steals. Wooden continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

The Bears bumped their record down to 4-9 with that loss, which was their sixth straight on the road. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 61.7 points per game. As for the Dukes, their victory bumped their record up to 11-0.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Morgan State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like James Madison struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Morgan State was able to grind out a solid victory over James Madison in their previous matchup back in January of 2021, winning 80-73. Will Morgan State repeat their success, or does James Madison have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Morgan State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.