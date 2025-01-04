Who's Playing

SC State Bulldogs @ Morgan State Bears

Current Records: SC State 6-9, Morgan State 6-10

How To Watch

What to Know

SC State is preparing for their first MEAC matchup of the season on Saturday. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Morgan State Bears at 4:00 p.m. ET at Hill Field House. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75 points per game this season.

Last Sunday, SC State couldn't handle Georgia and fell 79-72. SC State got off to an early lead (up 17 with 0:01 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

SC State's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Jayden Johnson, who went 5 for 8 en route to 16 points plus two steals, and Dubinsky Wilson, who scored 12 points along with two steals. The dominant performance also gave Wilson a new career-high in offensive rebounds (two).

Meanwhile, Morgan State was expected to have a tough go of it on Sunday, and, well, they did. They suffered a grim 90-68 loss to Minnesota. The Bears have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The losing side was boosted by Kameron Hobbs, who earned 25 points plus six rebounds. His afternoon made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points. Another player making a difference was Daniel Akitoby, who dropped a double-double on ten points and 11 rebounds.

SC State has not been sharp recently as the team has lost six of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-9 record this season. As for Morgan State, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-10.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. SC State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75 points per game. However, it's not like Morgan State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking ahead, SC State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. They haven't treated fans well this season (a 6-9 ensrues that), but at least they enjoy a 9-5 record against the spread.

Odds

SC State is a 4.5-point favorite against Morgan State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 154 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Morgan State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against SC State.