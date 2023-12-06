Who's Playing

UMBC Retrievers @ Morgan State Bears

Current Records: UMBC 5-5, Morgan State 2-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Hill Field House -- Baltimore, Maryland

Hill Field House -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The UMBC Retrievers will head out on the road to face off against the Morgan State Bears at 6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hill Field House. UMBC is hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but UMBC and Lehigh didn't disappoint and broke past the 164.5 point over/under on Saturday. The Retrievers walked away with a 92-87 victory over the Mountain Hawks. The victory was just what UMBC needed coming off of a 89-70 loss in their prior contest.

Meanwhile, Morgan State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their seventh straight loss. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 88-54 bruising that the Lancers dished out on Sunday. Morgan State found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 16 to 5 on offense.

The losses dropped the Retrievers to 5-5 and the Mountain Hawks to 1-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UMBC have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Morgan State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

UMBC was able to grind out a solid victory over Morgan State in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, winning 75-63. The rematch might be a little tougher for UMBC since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

UMBC won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.