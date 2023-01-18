Who's Playing

Hartford @ Morgan State

Current Records: Hartford 4-15; Morgan State 9-8

What to Know

The Hartford Hawks will take on the Morgan State Bears at 6 p.m. ET Wednesday at Hill Field House. Morgan State will be strutting in after a victory while the Hawks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Hartford has to be hurting after a devastating 87-62 loss at the hands of the UMBC Retrievers on Monday.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Morgan State and the Coppin State Eagles this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Morgan State wrapped it up with an 83-66 win on the road.

Hartford is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 5-10-1 ATS when expected to lose.

The Hawks are now 4-15 while the Bears sit at 9-8. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Hartford is fifth worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 63.8 on average. Morgan State's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 31st in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 79.9 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Hill Field House -- Baltimore, Maryland

Hill Field House -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bears are a big 10-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Morgan State won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.