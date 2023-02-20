Who's Playing

Howard @ Morgan State

Current Records: Howard 17-10; Morgan State 12-14

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Morgan State Bears are heading back home. The Bears and the Howard Bison will face off in an MEAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at Hill Field House. Morgan State hasn't won a matchup against Howard since Feb. 1 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

Morgan State has to be hurting after a devastating 72-50 defeat at the hands of the Norfolk State Spartans this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Howard bagged an 80-70 win over the Coppin State Eagles this past Saturday.

Morgan State is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

The Bears are now 12-14 while the Bison sit at 17-10. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Morgan State enters the game with 19.4 takeaways on average, which is the best in college basketball. Less enviably, Howard is stumbling into the contest with the 362nd most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 16.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Hill Field House -- Baltimore, Maryland

Hill Field House -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bison are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bison as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Howard have won six out of their last 11 games against Morgan State.