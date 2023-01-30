Who's Playing

Maryland-Eastern Shore @ Morgan State

Current Records: Maryland-Eastern Shore 12-8; Morgan State 11-10

What to Know

The Morgan State Bears and the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks will face off in an MEAC clash at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 30 at Hill Field House. The teams split their matchups last year, with Maryland-Eastern Shore winning the first 79-72 at home and the Bears taking the second 82-48.

Morgan State was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 64-62 to the Delaware State Hornets.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Maryland-Eastern Shore and the Coppin State Eagles this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Maryland-Eastern Shore wrapped it up with a 94-75 win at home.

Morgan State is now 11-10 while the Hawks sit at 12-8. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bears are stumbling into the contest with the 355th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 16.3 on average. To make matters even worse for Morgan State, Maryland-Eastern Shore enters the matchup with 17.8 takeaways on average, good for 10th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Hill Field House -- Baltimore, Maryland

Series History

Morgan State have won six out of their last 11 games against Maryland-Eastern Shore.