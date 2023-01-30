Who's Playing
Maryland-Eastern Shore @ Morgan State
Current Records: Maryland-Eastern Shore 12-8; Morgan State 11-10
What to Know
The Morgan State Bears and the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks will face off in an MEAC clash at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 30 at Hill Field House. The teams split their matchups last year, with Maryland-Eastern Shore winning the first 79-72 at home and the Bears taking the second 82-48.
Morgan State was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 64-62 to the Delaware State Hornets.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Maryland-Eastern Shore and the Coppin State Eagles this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Maryland-Eastern Shore wrapped it up with a 94-75 win at home.
Morgan State is now 11-10 while the Hawks sit at 12-8. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bears are stumbling into the contest with the 355th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 16.3 on average. To make matters even worse for Morgan State, Maryland-Eastern Shore enters the matchup with 17.8 takeaways on average, good for 10th best in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Hill Field House -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Morgan State have won six out of their last 11 games against Maryland-Eastern Shore.
- Feb 28, 2022 - Morgan State 82 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 48
- Jan 31, 2022 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 79 vs. Morgan State 72
- Feb 08, 2020 - Morgan State 61 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 53
- Jan 27, 2020 - Morgan State 56 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 50
- Mar 04, 2019 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 78 vs. Morgan State 73
- Jan 05, 2019 - Morgan State 66 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 53
- Jan 03, 2018 - Morgan State 85 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 82
- Mar 02, 2017 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 67 vs. Morgan State 66
- Mar 08, 2016 - Morgan State 65 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 58
- Mar 03, 2016 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 80 vs. Morgan State 71
- Jan 11, 2016 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 69 vs. Morgan State 65