Who's Playing

North Carolina Central @ Morgan State

Current Records: North Carolina Central 7-7; Morgan State 6-8

What to Know

The Morgan State Bears are 0-7 against the North Carolina Central Eagles since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Bears and North Carolina Central will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET at Hill Field House. Both teams are strolling into their game after big wins in their previous games.

Morgan State couldn't have asked for a better start to 2023 than the 89-52 stomp they dished out against the Goucher Gophers at home on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, North Carolina Central couldn't have asked for a better start to 2023 than the 98-52 stomp they dished out against the Toccoa Falls Eagles at home on Tuesday.

The wins brought Morgan State up to 6-8 and North Carolina Central to 7-7. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bears are 349th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 16.3 on average. To make matters even worse for Morgan State, North Carolina Central ranks 17th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 17.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Hill Field House -- Baltimore, Maryland

Hill Field House -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Carolina Central have won all of the games they've played against Morgan State in the last nine years.