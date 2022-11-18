Who's Playing

Utah Valley @ Morgan State

Current Records: Utah Valley 2-2; Morgan State 1-3

What to Know

The Morgan State Bears will square off against the Utah Valley Wolverines at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Montego Bay Convention Centre. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Morgan State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 65-59 to the Akron Zips.

Meanwhile, Utah Valley lost 68-65 to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Tuesday on a last-minute half-court bomb from Wake Forest's guard Tyree Appleby with 0:02 left to play. Trey Woodbury had a rough night: he finished with only six points on 3-for-17 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

The losses put the Bears at 1-3 and Utah Valley at 2-2. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Morgan State enters the game with 13.3 steals per game on average, good for seventh best in college basketball. But the Wolverines rank fourth in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only three on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Montego Bay Convention Centre -- St. James, Jamaica

Montego Bay Convention Centre -- St. James, Jamaica Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.