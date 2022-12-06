Who's Playing

American @ Mount St. Mary's

Current Records: American 5-2; Mount St. Mary's 4-5

What to Know

The American Eagles will take on the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers on the road at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Knott Arena. The Eagles will be strutting in after a win while Mount St. Mary's will be stumbling in from a defeat.

American took their matchup against the Albany Great Danes last Tuesday by a conclusive 88-62 score.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Mount St. Mary's as they fell 68-65 to the Rider Broncs this past Saturday.

American is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

American didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Mountaineers when the two teams previously met in December of last year, but they still walked away with a 72-66 victory. Will the Eagles repeat their success, or does Mount St. Mary's have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland

Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mountaineers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Mount St. Mary's have won three out of their last five games against American.