Who's Playing

Canisius @ Mount St. Mary's

Regular Season Records: Canisius 10-19; Mount St. Mary's 12-19

What to Know

The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers and the Canisius Golden Griffins are set to clash at 5 p.m. ET March 7 at Boardwalk Hall in the first round of the Metro Atlantic Conference Tourney. The Mountaineers will be hoping to build upon the 75-74 win they picked up against Canisius when they previously played in February.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Mount St. Mary's beat the Manhattan Jaspers 74-69 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Canisius strolled past the Niagara Purple Eagles with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 81-68.

Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Mount St. Mary's has only been able to knock down 42.40% percent of their shots, which is the 50th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Canisius has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.70% from the floor on average, which is the 16th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Boardwalk Hall -- Atlantic City, New Jersey

Boardwalk Hall -- Atlantic City, New Jersey TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Mount St. Mary's have won both of the games they've played against Canisius in the last nine years.