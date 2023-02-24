Who's Playing

Iona @ Mount St. Mary's

Current Records: Iona 20-7; Mount St. Mary's 10-18

What to Know

Get ready for an MAAC battle as the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers and the Iona Gaels will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Knott Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Mount St. Mary's escaped with a win on Sunday against the Canisius Golden Griffins by the margin of a single free throw, 75-74. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Meanwhile, Iona made easy work of the St. Peter's Peacocks on Sunday and carried off a 73-53 win.

The Mountaineers are now 10-18 while the Gaels sit at 20-7. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Mount St. Mary's has only been able to knock down 42.10% percent of their shots, which is the 41st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Iona's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.50%, which places them 26th in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland

Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Iona won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.