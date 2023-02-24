Who's Playing

Iona @ Mount St. Mary's

Current Records: Iona 20-7; Mount St. Mary's 10-18

What to Know

The Iona Gaels will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Knott Arena at 7 p.m. ET Friday. They won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 10.5-point advantage in the spread.

The Gaels took their contest against the St. Peter's Peacocks on Sunday by a conclusive 73-53 score.

Meanwhile, the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers escaped with a win on Sunday against the Canisius Golden Griffins by the margin of a single free throw, 75-74. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

This next game looks promising for Iona, who are favored by a full 10.5 points. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's matchup on Sunday, where they covered an 11-point spread.

The wins brought the Gaels up to 20-7 and Mount St. Mary's to 10-18. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Iona have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.50%, which places them 26th in college basketball. Less enviably, Mount St. Mary's has only been able to knock down 42.10% percent of their shots, which is the 46th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Mount St. Mary's.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland

Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Gaels are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Iona won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.