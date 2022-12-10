Who's Playing

Loyola-Maryland @ Mount St. Mary's

Current Records: Loyola-Maryland 4-6; Mount St. Mary's 4-6

What to Know

The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds and are hoping to record their first win since Dec. 2 of 2017. Mount St. Mary's will play host again and welcome Loyola-Maryland to Knott Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Saturday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Mountaineers came up short against the American Eagles on Tuesday, falling 69-61.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Loyola-Maryland as they fell 65-61 to the Hampton Pirates on Wednesday.

Mount St. Mary's is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 4-6. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Mount St. Mary's has only been able to knock down 41.50% percent of their shots, which is the 44th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Greyhounds have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.60% from the floor on average, which is the 349th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland

Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mountaineers are a 5-point favorite against the Greyhounds, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Loyola-Maryland have won four out of their last six games against Mount St. Mary's.