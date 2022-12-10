Who's Playing

Loyola-Maryland @ Mount St. Mary's

Current Records: Loyola-Maryland 4-6; Mount St. Mary's 4-6

What to Know

The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds and are hoping to record their first win since Dec. 2 of 2017. Mount St. Mary's will stay at home another game and welcome Loyola-Maryland at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 10 at Knott Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Mountaineers came up short against the American Eagles on Tuesday, falling 69-61.

Meanwhile, Loyola-Maryland was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 65-61 to the Hampton Pirates. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Loyola-Maryland had been the slight favorite coming in.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 4-6. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Mount St. Mary's has only been able to knock down 41.50% percent of their shots, which is the 43rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Greyhounds have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.40% from the floor on average, which is the 352nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland

Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Loyola-Maryland have won four out of their last six games against Mount St. Mary's.