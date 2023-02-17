Who's Playing

Niagara @ Mount St. Mary's

Current Records: Niagara 14-10; Mount St. Mary's 8-18

What to Know

An MAAC battle is on tap between the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers and the Niagara Purple Eagles at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Knott Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Mount St. Mary's was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 76-72 to the Fairfield Stags. The defeat was just more heartbreak for the Mountaineers, who fell 63-60 when the teams previously met last month.

Meanwhile, Niagara ended up a good deal behind the Iona Gaels when they played on Sunday, losing 72-55.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Mount St. Mary's is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 2-6 against the spread when favored.

The losses put Mount St. Mary's at 8-18 and Niagara at 14-10. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Mountaineers are stumbling into the matchup with the 348th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 62.7 on average. The Purple Eagles have had an even harder time: they are 17th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland

Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mountaineers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Purple Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Niagara won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.