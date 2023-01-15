Who's Playing

Quinnipiac @ Mount St. Mary's

Current Records: Quinnipiac 13-5; Mount St. Mary's 6-11

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Quinnipiac Bobcats will be on the road. Quinnipiac and the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers will face off in an MAAC battle at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at Knott Arena. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

The St. Peter's Peacocks typically have all the answers at home, but on Friday the Bobcats proved too difficult a challenge. Quinnipiac took their matchup against St. Peter's 58-51.

Meanwhile, Mount St. Mary's was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Friday as they fell 62-57 to the Manhattan Jaspers.

Quinnipiac's win brought them up to 13-5 while the Mountaineers' defeat pulled them down to 6-11. Quinnipiac is 10-2 after wins this year, and Mount St. Mary's is 5-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland

Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.