Who's Playing

Siena @ Mount St. Mary's

Current Records: Siena 15-9; Mount St. Mary's 8-16

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers are heading back home. The Mountaineers and the Siena Saints will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Knott Arena. Mount St. Mary's will be seeking to avenge the 72-57 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 20th.

It was a close one, but on Sunday Mount St. Mary's sidestepped the Quinnipiac Bobcats for a 79-75 win.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Siena as they fell 56-54 to the Niagara Purple Eagles on Sunday.

Mount St. Mary's is expected to lose this next one by 4. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in seven of their ten home games.

Mount St. Mary's' victory lifted them to 8-16 while Siena's loss dropped them down to 15-9. We'll see if Mount St. Mary's can repeat their recent success or if the Saints bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland

Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Saints are a 4-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Siena won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.