Who's Playing

Delaware State Hornets @ Mt St Mary's Mountaineers

Current Records: Delaware State 2-3, Mt St Mary's 3-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland

Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Delaware State Hornets are taking a road trip to face off against the Mt St Mary's Mountaineers at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Knott Arena. The Hornets are no doubt hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Delaware State is coming in off a wild two-game stretch: after soaring to 93 points on Saturday, they were much more limited against Providence on Tuesday. There's no need to mince words: Delaware State lost to the Friars, and Delaware State lost bad. The score wound up at 78-48. The contest marked the Hornets' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Delaware State's loss came about despite a quality game from Kaseem Watson, who almost dropped a double-double on 18 points and nine rebounds. Watson's performance made up for a slower game against Va. Tech on November 4th.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Delaware State struggled to work together and finished the game with only three assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Providence racked up 21.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 79-51, which was the final score in Mt St Mary's tilt against Georgetown on Wednesday. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Mountaineers in their matchups with the Hoyas: they've now lost four in a row.

Delaware State now has a losing record at 2-3. As for Mt St Mary's, their loss dropped their record down to 3-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Delaware State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Mt St Mary's struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Delaware State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Delaware State is playing as the underdog, but their 0-3 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Mt St Mary's is a big 8.5-point favorite against Delaware State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

Series History

Delaware State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.